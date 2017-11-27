Memorial service this Saturday, Dec. 2

R. “Bob” Brooks was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on October 29, 1944 to Earl Robert Brooks and Lela Jeanette Drears. He is survived by his wife, Barbara J Brooks and son, David Michael Brooks, his sister, Valerie Powell and brother-in-law, Joseph; and brother, Kim Lamar Veasey and sister-in-law, Debra and a host of nieces and nephews.

Viet Nam War Veteran – U.S. Air Force.

Had many personal accomplishments: A licensed private airplane pilot, professional singer, received a Bachelor’s degree, cum laude, 2006 and MBA degree in 2007 at the age of 63. Embraced Judaism together with wife, Barbara in 1992.

He had a long business career as a Licensed California Real Estate and Mortgage Broker, Income Tax Consultant, acquired financing for the movie “The Grand Canyon and It’s Hidden Secrets” by, Oscar Winning Director, Keith Merrill.

Former Associate Professor – Real Estate, California State University, Hayward, former Member, Board of Directors, Antioch Chamber of Commerce, founded Antioch Bail Bonds and the Delta Gazette Newspaper and owner of O.T.’s BBQ Sauce,

Vice Chairman, Contra Costa County Assessment Appeals Board from 2004 – 2014.

Bob passed away October 24, 2017. He received military honors and was laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on November 7, 2017

Donations can be made in Bob’s name to the American Cancer Society or your charity of choice. A memorial service will be held on December 2 from 2pm to 4pm at Congregation B’nai Torah, 50 Sand Creek Rd Ste 140, Brentwood, CA 94513. Please join me as we pay our last respect and celebrate the life of Bob Brooks.



Share this:



Bob Brooks

