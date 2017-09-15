«
»

Dow Chemical seeking organizations to apply for annual STEM grant

Discovery Bay Odyssey of the Mind students benefited by the 2016 Dow CAP Grant. Photo courtesy of Dow Chemical Pittsburg.

Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 18

Do you know a local non-profit in need of funding? Tell them about the 2017 Dow Community Advisory Panel (CAP) Grant. We invite eligible organizations in East Contra Costa County to submit grant proposals for projects supporting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and contribute to improving our community and environment.

Last year, the Dow Community Grant helped our friends at Discovery Bay Odyssey of the Mind prepare for their trip to the Odyssey of the Mind Eurofest competition in Minks, Belarus. The teams, consisting of 8th graders from Excelsior Middle and 5th graders from Discovery Bay Elementary, took home 1st and 2nd place trophies from the GLOBAL competition.

We continue to support STEM/STEAM organizations this year with our 2017 CAP Grant. Apply today. Deadline to apply is September 18.

Don’t …miss out on this opportunity to do great things for your organization. #STEM #STEAM #Grant #ContraCostaCounty

For questions, contact Taylor Gonzalez at tgonzalez2@dow.com. More info: http://www.dow.com/pittsburg/community/cap/ Apply here: http://www.cybergrants.com/dow/applications/open

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


DOW Discovery Bay Odyssey of the Mind students


This entry was posted on Monday, September 11th, 2017 at 7:40 pm and is filed under News, Business, Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply