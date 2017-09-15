Dow Chemical seeking organizations to apply for annual STEM grant

Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 18

Do you know a local non-profit in need of funding? Tell them about the 2017 Dow Community Advisory Panel (CAP) Grant. We invite eligible organizations in East Contra Costa County to submit grant proposals for projects supporting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and contribute to improving our community and environment.

Last year, the Dow Community Grant helped our friends at Discovery Bay Odyssey of the Mind prepare for their trip to the Odyssey of the Mind Eurofest competition in Minks, Belarus. The teams, consisting of 8th graders from Excelsior Middle and 5th graders from Discovery Bay Elementary, took home 1st and 2nd place trophies from the GLOBAL competition.

We continue to support STEM/STEAM organizations this year with our 2017 CAP Grant. Apply today. Deadline to apply is September 18.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to do great things for your organization.

For questions, contact Taylor Gonzalez at tgonzalez2@dow.com. More info: http://www.dow.com/pittsburg/community/cap/ Apply here: http://www.cybergrants.com/dow/applications/open



DOW Discovery Bay Odyssey of the Mind students

