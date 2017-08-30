By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

Early this morning, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, a Pittsburg resident called the Antioch Police Department to report that he located his stolen vehicle parked in the City of Antioch. While waiting for police to respond, the victim confronted several suspects who approached the stolen vehicle. During the confrontation, one of the male suspects brandished a pistol and fired one round. The victim fled the area and later gave officers a description of the suspects and the vehicle the suspects fled in. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.

At approximately 1:00 AM, an Antioch Police Department patrol officer located the suspect vehicle traveling on East 18th Street near Cavallo Road. The officer followed the suspect vehicle into a parking lot to initiate a vehicle stop. The suspect vehicle turned around in the parking lot facing the officer’s patrol vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle then rammed the patrol vehicle head-on as the officer was exiting the driver’s seat. The officer discharged his firearm at the suspect vehicle striking the vehicle several times. Afterwards, the driver of the suspect vehicle complied with commands and was taken into custody along with a passenger. The suspects in the vehicle were not injured, and the officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: