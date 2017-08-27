Antioch senior with Alzheimer’s missing since Sunday afternoon

By Corporal James Stenger 3604 Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, August 27, 2017, at about 12:30 PM, 63 year-old Israel Ayoko left his residence in the 3100 block of Mountaire Drive in Antioch, to attend church in Oakland. Israel has the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and easily becomes confused and/or lost. Israel also has a heart condition that requires him to take medication. He did not take his morning medication and could suffer a medical emergency if he does not get his medication within the next day. Israel did not show up to church in Oakland and has not been seen since he left his residence. His vehicle was seen travelling westbound on Highway 4 near Somersville Road at 1:03 PM.

Israel is described as a 63-year-old black male, 5’ 7” tall, 165 pounds, white hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue buttoned up shirt with black pants. It is possible that he is also wearing a black suit jacket.

Israel is driving a white 2004, Toyota Sequoia SUV with a California license plate of 6KSH083.

We are asking the public for help in locating Israel. Please contact APD Dispatch at (925) 778-2441 if he is seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



