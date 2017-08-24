Antioch and Deer Valley High football season preview

By Jesus Cano

The high school football season kicks off on Friday, August 25. Deer Valley has the tough task of hosting the returning NCS Division 1 champion Monte Vista, while Antioch travels to Stockton to face Lincoln High. Following are previews of the teams:

Antioch

A 30-year hiatus from playoff football turned into three consecutive postseason appearances for the Panthers. Last year they went 8-5 and headlined the North Coast Section Division one final but unfortunately lost to Monte Vista 42-18.

Najee Harris was the poster boy not only for Panther football, but the entire NCS. With the absence of the current University of Alabama running back, many people believe that Antioch football will vanish into the shadows. However, this team carries a lot more players in their arsenal to win back the Bay Valley Athletic League championship.

Seniors Dalaan Green and Omari Harris are set to fill the running back position. Green is described to have incredible speed by his coaches, he recorded a 10.94 in the 100 mm NCS Meet of Champions finals. Harris has offer has multiple division one offers, but is currently committed to Cal.

Dudley says his offensive and defensive line are going to excel in strength. His two returning tackles Alberto Sandoval and Garrett Robinson. Defensively, Timmy Dorsey has had a good showing on the line. Jake Hope and Josiah Simmons will play along on the line with him

Junior Vinny Ballardo is praised by Dudley, stating that he is a key engine on offense. He will be playing tight end along with starting at linebacker with Green and Harris.

Antioch graduated four senior wide receivers, but have junior Gaudie Campbell and senior Isaiah Avery are the weapons Junior quarterback Willem Karnthong will have at his disposal. Campbell has offers from BYU and Eastern Washington. Both of these players will also be playing defensive back. Dudley also says that Dejuan Butler is going to be make a huge impact at safety due to his size and skill.

Deer Valley

The Wolverines have not won a single BVAL game since the arrival of head coach Robert Hubbard. If there were to better time to have a breakout season, it would this year.

A challenge that Hubbard notes is that all of the rosters in the Deer Valley football program reaches the low 30s. With that being said, he expects many of his players to be able to play both ways.

“It is a work in progress right now,” Hubbard said.

Senior quarterback Dior Walker is described to be a dual threat quarterback. He passed for 1,205 yards but only threw for six touchdowns. However, he did lead his team in rushing with 749 yards. He has two returning senior wide receivers in Evan Bittle and Gianni Parnell, they will also be playing both ways.

Patrick Robinson will be playing running back for Deer Valley, Hubbard says he was a talented athlete that was able to help the Wolverines offense.

Hubbard highlights that he returns a strong offensive and defensive line that feature the cousins Albert and King Matu.

Deer Valley will have entire new set of linebackers, where Hubbard highlights that the battle for these positions will be intense, but some top contenders for the position will be senior Evan Bittle and Jordan Pringle

Senior Josh Scott is coming off a solid season where he was able to claim a 2nd team All-BVAL slot at defensive back.

Senior kicker Ryan Redman is another key player for Deer Valley according to Hubbard. Redman was ranked as the nation’s 17th best kicker via Chris Sailer Kicking Camps. Redman was successful with 11/14 PATs along with ⅔ field goal attempts.



