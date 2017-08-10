New Rivertown business, Serenity & Sobriety opens with ribbon cutting

By Allen Payton

Antioch business owners, community and Chamber of Commerce leaders, as well as friends and family joined Nancy Mattingly and Jim Albert, owners of the new Serenity & Sobriety store, located at 208 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown, for a ribbon cutting to officially open their store on Friday, July 28.

Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock spoke on behalf of the city council.

“I want to welcome Serenity & Sobriety to downtown,” she said. “It’s a very eclectic store. It adds to the beauty of downtown.”

A representative of Assemblyman Jim Frazier presented the owners with a special certificate of recognition.

Richard Pagano, CEO of the Chamber spoke, next.

“On behalf of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, thank you for your investment in downtown Antioch,” he said. “We’re very excited for you.”

Nancy responded by saying, “I just want to thank you for taking the time out of your lives to welcome Jim and I to downtown. Please spread the word.”

“We have ‘normie’ stuff, not just for recovery,” she explained. “I hope to make a difference in people’s lives. I used drugs and alcohol for 44 years. One of the reasons we chose this place is we have the Alano Club here.”

In addition to the AA and NA recovery items, the store offers Woodstock windchimes, handmade soy candles, handmade jewelry, herbal teas and mediation CD’s.

Jim shared a bit of his background, as a reason for why he opened the store.

“I’m into recovery like her,” he stated. “I’ve been sober for 42 years.”

He thanked all those who attended. Then everyone gathered as Nancy and Jim cut the ribbon to cheers from those in attendance.

Stop by and visit the new store, today. They’re open Sunday 11-4, Tuesday through Saturday 10-5 and their closed on Monday. Follow them on their Facebook page and for more information call (925) 978-9149 or email serenityandsobriety@gmail.com. See their ad in the August issue of the Herald or on the left side of this website.



Serenity & Sobriety Nancy & Jim





Nancy & Jim prepare to cut the ribbon

