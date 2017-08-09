One million fathers asked to lead the nation back to school this year

600 Cities Could Participate in the Largest, Organized Back-to-School Effort in U.S. History

(Antioch, CA) – “Education has become a matter of national security. Because we cannot control our schools, we cannot control our economy. And because we cannot control our economy, we cannot control and protect our quality of life in America,” says Phillip Jackson, Executive Director of The Black Star Project, U.S.A. The Black Star Project is organizing the Million Father March 2017 on the first day of school in nearly 600 cities across America. The Million Father March has become a special day that fathers and men use to make a commitment to their children, their families, their communities and their country with their dynamic presence at a school. This is the real Father’s Day.

The March in Antioch will take place on August 16th in front of Marsh Elementary School at 2304 G Street Antioch, CA 94509.

Research shows that children whose fathers take an active role in their educational lives earn better grades, score higher on tests, enjoy school more and are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college. Additionally, children have fewer behavior problems when fathers listen to and talk with them regularly and are active in their lives. A good father is part of a good parent team and is critical to creating a strong family structure. Strong family structures produce children who are more academically proficient, socially developed, and self-assured. Such children become adults who are valuable assets to their communities. “Better parents produce better communities, better schools, and better students with higher academic achievements,” says Jackson.

Participants in the event include fathers, grandfathers, foster fathers, stepfathers, uncles, cousins, big brothers, significant male caregivers, mentors and family friends. Although this event is created by Black men, people of any gender and ethnic identification are also encouraged to take their children to school on the first school day. Businesses are asked to give fathers and men two hours off that morning, with pay, to take their children to school. Participating men will also be encouraged to volunteer at schools throughout the year.

The 2017 Million Father March is sponsored in part by G.R.I.O.T in association with P.O.W.E.R. For more information about The March in Antioch, please email power_1906@yahoo.com or call Dr. Lawrence A. Rasheed (925) 726-6162.



