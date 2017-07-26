San Francisco police officer, Antioch resident arrested on child pornography charge

In February 2017, the San Francisco Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) learned that a SFPD officer may have been in possession of child pornography. The San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Criminal Division initiated an immediate investigation based on information provided by the ICAC Unit.

According to Officer Grace Gatpandan, Public Information Officer for the SFPD Media Relations Unit, during a press conference today, the investigation uncovered sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Officer Joshua Enea, a 37-year-old Antioch resident. Enea was arrested today by SFPD investigators for felony possession of child pornography 311.11(a) PC. Enea, a ten-year veteran of the Department, has been placed on suspension without pay. During the course of the investigation, Enea was removed from direct contact with the public.

The public’s trust is of the utmost importance to the members of the SFPD. The Department will continue to work hard with the community to build and maintain this trust. As the Department has emphasized in the past, members will continue to hold each other accountable and will act swiftly to report any behavior that might bring dishonor to the Police Department and the City of San Francisco.

The SFPD Internal Affairs Office worked closely with the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on this case. The San Francisco Police Department thanks Senior Assistant District Attorney Paul Graves from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, as well as the SFPD personnel assigned to the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory for their assistance during this investigation.

A booking photo will be released once it becomes available. If you feel you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Enea, please contact the Internal Affairs Criminal Unit at (415) 882-8420.

To see a video of the press conference, by KTVU Channel 2 News click here.



SFPD Officer Joshua Enea

