Pittsburg police identify Antioch teen as suspect in Wednesday homicide at Century Plaza

By Captain S. Albanese, Pittsburg Police Department

Pittsburg Police Detectives have been working throughout the evening and have identified Larry Daryl Neal Jr., a 19-year-old Antioch resident, as the shooter in this incident. Neal is considered armed and dangerous and investigators have secured a warrant for his arrest related to this homicide. (See related article)

At this time, the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family members. Detectives were able to quickly identify Neal as the suspect in this case due to overwhelming cooperation by the community throughout the investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department asks anyone with additional information, or has knowledge of Neal’s whereabouts to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040 or Dispatch at 925-646-2441.



Share this:



Neal

