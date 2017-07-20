«
»

Pittsburg police identify Antioch teen as suspect in Wednesday homicide at Century Plaza

Homicide suspect Larry Daryl Neal, Jr., 19 years old, Antioch resident. Pittsburg PD photo.

By Captain S. Albanese, Pittsburg Police Department

Pittsburg Police Detectives have been working throughout the evening and have identified Larry Daryl Neal Jr., a 19-year-old Antioch resident, as the shooter in this incident.  Neal is considered armed and dangerous and investigators have secured a warrant for his arrest related to this homicide. (See related article)

At this time, the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family members.  Detectives were able to quickly identify Neal as the suspect in this case due to overwhelming cooperation by the community throughout the investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department asks anyone with additional information, or has knowledge of Neal’s whereabouts to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040 or Dispatch at 925-646-2441.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Neal


This entry was posted on Thursday, July 20th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

makalu-feminacy