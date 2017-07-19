Youth activities, health improvement, safety strategies, senior services, and beautification efforts in Antioch, Bay Point and Pittsburg benefited from the Keller Canyon Landfill Mitigation grants.

Over $1.3 million were awarded to community-based organizations and public agencies, including county departments, from the grant program administered by the District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover. The grants were approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors, Tuesday morning, July 18.

“I’m inspired by the number of good people doing good work to enhance our community,” said Glover. “They sometimes get overlooked by the media, but they continue to work behind the scenes to help our young people, the elderly, the hungry and the sickly.”

The mitigation fund was negotiated by the County in the 1980’s to offset the impact of having the landfill in Keller Canyon, just south of Pittsburg and Bay Point off of Bailey Road. The amount of the fund is based on the tonnage of debris, waste and trash brought to the dumpsite.

Some of the programs receiving grants this year include:

• Antioch Arts & Cultural Foundation;

• Antioch Rivertown Jamboree;

• Opportunity Junction job training and placement program, based in Antioch;

• Crossing guards for Bay Point schools;

• Feeding programs for senior citizens;

• Code enforcement and beautification efforts;

• Violence prevention programs; and

• Tutoring programs for youth

“The programs and services offered by these agencies help improve the quality of life in our community,” said Glover.

For a complete list of the grants, click here.



