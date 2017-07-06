Toddler accidentally drowns in Antioch backyard pool, Wednesday evening

By Sergeant Dee, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 7:20 p.m., the Antioch Police Department received a 911 call of a 3-year-old toddler, who was found in a swimming pool unresponsive at a home in the 4000 block of Rocky Point Drive. CPR instructions were provided and both medical and police units arrived within minutes of the initial call. The child was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where further life-saving efforts failed to revive the child. The case is still under investigation. Based on preliminary information and investigation it appears the incident was accidental in nature.

No further information concerning this incident will be released at this time. Any further inquiries into the status of this incident should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line (925) 779-6874.



