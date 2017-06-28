By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at approximately 12:38 p.m., Antioch officers responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Sycamore Drive. On arrival, a male victim was located and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers are currently investigating this incident and no further information will be released, at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: