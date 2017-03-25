K-9 cop finds, takes into custody suspect hiding in couch, among Antioch Police calls for March 9-15, 2017

Following are the Antioch Police Department calls for service highlights as published in Acting City Manager Ron Bernal’s Weekly Report dated March 17, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service and Arrest Data Summary:

Time Period: 03/09/17 00:00:00 – 03/15/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,792

Number of Case Reports: 307

Number of Arrests: 76

Felony: 28

Misdemeanor: 48

Arrests with DUI charge: 0

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

On 3/9/2017 at 8:56am, Officers contacted the occupants of a vehicle parked in the apartment complex located at 2301 Sycamore Dr. During a routine computer check, 32 year old Chino Jones was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest . Jones was arrested without incident and booked in the county jail.

On 3/9/2017 at approximately 12:17am, citizens in the area of Selena Ct. called dispatch to report gun shots in the area. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a scene or victims. Today at approximately 1:04 pm, a female called dispatch to report a bullet hole in her garage. Officers responded and confirmed her house was hit by a single gunshot along with a vehicle in the area. Two casings were collected as evidence. Video surveillance captured the incident however no leads were developed as a result of the footage.

On 3/9/2017 at 1:14 pm, dispatch received a call from 21 year old Jimmy Mauriscio who was in front of Antioch High School. Mauriscio called to turn himself in for two pending warrants. Officers responded and took Mauriscio into custody without incident. He was booked in the county jail.

On 3/9/17 at 11:01 pm, an officer was conducting extra patrol of the Goodwill lot and contacted 44 year old Nicole Costa, 37 year old Melissa Rinear, and 51 year old Michael Sullivan going through items in the fenced yard. The gate was open at this time and no representative of the business could be located to respond. Costa was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was released at the scene on a signed promise to appear. All were given a trespass admonishment. The gate was closed, but could not be secured.

On 3/10/17 at 3:25 pm, an officer was conducting extra patrol at the Quikstop on Sycamore Dr. when he contacted 25 year old Peter Beskalis. The officer found Beskalis had a felony warrant for possession of stolen property. He was arrested and booked into the County Jail.

On 3/10/17 at 8:21 pm, officers were dispatched to the Sleep Train located at 4819 Lone Tree Way for subjects fighting in the parking lot. Officers arrived on scene and found a group of subjects but no fight. An officer recognized 20 year old Jordan Jackson as a suspect in a strong armed robbery that occurred at Eagleridge Park on 3/8/17. Jackson was arrested for the robbery and booked into the County Jail.

On 3/10/17 at 11:05 pm, an officer made a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle on W 18th St. and contacted 19 year old Leonardo Meza. The officer found Meza had a felony warrant for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales. He was arrested and booked into the County Jail.

On 3/11/2017 at 9:21 am, an officer observed 27 year old Armani Shankles in the Quikstop parking lot located at 1108 Sycamore Dr. The officer observed a hand to hand transaction and suspected Shankles to be involved in drug sales. Shankles was contacted and found to be on probation. During a search of Shankles and his vehicle, the officer located marijuana, cash and indicia of sales. Shankles was arrested, his probation was violated and he was booked in the county jail.

On 3/11/2017 at 1:03 pm, East Bay Regional Parks Helicopter was over Antioch when they received a LoJack hit on a stolen motorcycle reported by CHP. Officers checked the area of Boulder Drive and saw a similar motorcycle in the garage of a home on Boulder Dr. Officers made contact with 24 year old Daniel O'Neil who allowed officers in the garage to search. The motorcycle was the stolen motorcycle we were looking for. O'Neil was arrested and booked in the county jail. The motorcycle was released to the victim.

On 3/11/2017 at 1:09 pm, officers contacted 29 year old Agnes Brussor near Somersville Rd and HWY 4 during a traffic collision investigation. Brussor was found to have a warrant for her arrest and was booked in the county jail.

On 3/11/17 at 2301 hours, APD officers responded with Confire to the report of a large brush fire on Hillcrest Avenue near Laurel Road. On arrival, it was discovered to be a small fire in the bushes along the east sound wall of Hillcrest Avenue just south of Laurel Road. Confire quickly extinguished the fire and no structures were threatened. A Confire Investigator responded and took over the investigation. He later advised the fire appeared to be arson.

On 3/12/17 at 7:58 am, an officer on routine patrol in the area of Sycamore Dr. and Spanos St. observed 48 year old Kirt Grant walking down the middle of the street. The officer contacted Grant and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Grant was taken into custody without incident and transported to County Jail.

On 3/12/17 at 11:40 am, officers responded to the 4300 block of Hillcrest Ave for a reported single vehicle rollover accident. Upon arrival, it was determined the unknown driver of an Acura was traveling northbound on Hillcrest Ave, lost control of the vehicle, and collided into the city owned sound wall. The vehicle then rolled down an embankment and caught fire. The driver and two passengers all fled the scene in a separate vehicle that appeared to be following the responsible. The hospitals were notified and as of this time the driver has not been identified.

On 3/12/17 at 11:50 am, an officer on routine patrol in the area of Auto Center Dr. and Highway 4 observed 50 year-old Timothy Jones panhandling at the on-ramp to Highway 4 at Auto Center Dr. The officer contacted Jones and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for narcotic violations. Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported to County Jail.

On 03/12/2017 at 8:30 pm officers were dispatched to 3214 Delta Fair Boulevard, Firestone Tires, for a report of a subject breaking into the business. Upon arrival officers located 28 year old Moises Sanchez laying on the ground in front of the business covered with a blanket watching the television that was on in the business. The officers were told by a witness that Sanchez broke the windows to the business so he could make entry to the building, turn the businesses television on, and watch television. Sanchez was placed under arrest and placed in the back of a patrol car. Sanchez continually kicked the door panel and windows of the interior of the patrol car. Sanchez was placed in a restraint device (WRAP) and transported to county jail.

On 3/13/17 at 11:40 am, the County's Hazardous Materials team requested Antioch officers to respond to the 2200 block of Manzanita Way for reported mercury in the roadway. Officers responded to the scene and canvassed the area for any leads as to how the mercury arrived, which met with negative results. An informational report was drawn for documentation purposes only. The VIPS responded and took over traffic control. At approximately 2:30 pm, HazMat requested all of Manzanita Way be shut down as it was discovered the mercury had spread from Mahogany Way to Sycamore Dr. Due to the amount of mercury, the County's Hazardous Materials team requested the assistance from the federal government. Agents from the Environmental Protection Agency responded to the scene and took over. It was anticipated the roadway would be closed for at least a day if not longer.

On 3/13/17 at 11:54 pm, an officer on routine patrol in the area of Mokelumne Drive made a traffic enforcement stop for vehicle code violations. The driver, 30 year-old Darrell Allen was contacted and found to be on felony probation. During a search of his person, the officer located narcotic paraphernalia. Allen was arrested without incident and later transported to County Jail.

On 3/13/17 at 6:23 pm numerous callers advised of a fire at a storage facility on Sunset Drive. A vehicle and storage units were found engulfed in flames. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. Arson investigators took over the investigation.

On 3/14/17 at 7:21 am, officers responded to Diana Dr. for a report of 31 year-old Salvador Quintero breaking into a residence. Based on prior cases involving Quintero, it was determined that Quintero had been stalking his child's mother. Officers attempted contact at the residence and Quintero refused to comply and exit. The residence was ultimately searched with a police K-9 (Enzo). Enzo alerted to a couch in the family room. Officers had to lift the couch in order to locate Quintero who was found hiding inside the frame area from underneath the couch. Quintero refused to exit the couch and was taken into custody by the K-9. Quintero was transported to a hospital for treatment. He was later transported to County Jail on the charges of stalking, burglary and resisting arrest.

On 3/14/17 at 3:01 pm, an officer on routine patrol observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot to the Shell Gas Station located at 4198 Lone Tree Way. The officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and contacted the occupant, 24 year-old Izaya Johnson. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 159 grams of marijuana was located packaged for sales. The officer also located numerous 9 mm bullets within the vehicle. It was discovered that Johnson is a convicted felon. Upon reviewing video, officers observed Johnson had been parked at the location for approximately two hours making numerous hand to hand transactions. Johnson was arrested without incident and later transported to County Jail on the charges of marijuana sales and felon in possession of ammunition.

On 3/14/17 at 3:38 pm an officer saw 55 year old Scott Bevis walking on E Street near West 10th. The officer knew he had a warrant for his arrest. Bevis was arrested and taken to county jail.

On 3/14/17 at 4:56 pm an officer recognized 46 year old Lee Cash sitting on a park bench on Mahogany Way. The officer knew Cash had warrants for his arrest. Cash was arrested and taken to county jail.

On 03/14/2017 at 11:37 pm officers were dispatched to 2213 Buchanan Road Building #201 for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival officers stopped and arrested 36 year old Jonathan Pearson and 39 year old Angela Pena for trespassing and vandalism. A witness had seen the pair attempting to force entry into the bathroom in building 201. Pearson and Pena were released on citations.

On 03/15/2017 at 11:42 am, an officer was in the area of 2201 San Jose Drive when he observed a subject sitting in a vehicle with expired vehicle registration. The officer made contact with 65 year old Earl Brown who was found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Brown was arrested without incident and booked in the county jail.

On 03/15/2017 at 12:19 pm, an officer was patrolling the open field area near Markstein due to the recent increase in trespass complaints as well as off-road vehicle use in the area. The officer made contact with 39 year old Justin Kurtiz who was parked in the field. Kurtiz has a suspended driver's license and admitted to drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Officers located a methamphetamine pipe and approximately 5.3 grams of blue colored methamphetamine. Kurtiz was issued a citation and released on scene.

On 03/15/2017 at 2:56pm, an officer was patrolling the open field near the end of Viera Av. due to recent stolen vehicles located in the field. The officer came upon 42 year old Daniel Bryant who advised he had a no bail warrant. During a records check, Bryant was found to have a warrant for his arrest and subsequently booked in the county jail.



