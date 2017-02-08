Vote for your favorite Antioch businesses in the 2017 People’s Choice Awards contest

See pages 9 & 10 of the February issue

Who will you choose for your favorite Antioch businesses, this year? Now is your chance to decide and we’ll honor the best businesses with the 2017 Antioch People’s Choice Awards with either a Gold, Silver or Bronze.

You’ll be entered to win a gift certificate from a local, Antioch business just for completing and turning in a ballot. The deadline is March 10 to submit your ballot to the Antioch Herald office at 101 H Street, Waldie Plaza, Suite 3 in the old Casino Building in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

So, turn to pages 9 and 10 of the February issue cut out the official ballot or click on the Antioch People’s Choice Awards link at the top of our website, or download the ballot, print out and start voting! 2017 Antioch People’s Choice Awards Official Ballot



