Man arrested in Antioch for identity theft, Tuesday had mail of 30 victims

By Lieutenant Trevor Schnitzius #2840, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at approximately 7:47 a.m. Antioch Police were dispatched to a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 2000 block of Eucalyptus Way. The reporting party advised dispatchers the suspect, later identified as Joseph Malfitano, age 34, matched the description of a mail theft suspect they had seen on the “Next Door” application.

Officers contacted Malfitano and during a subsequent search of his person and vehicle found he was in possession of mail belonging to approximately 30 individual victims. Malfitano was also in possession of an altered driver’s license bearing his photo but with a victim’s personal information.

Malfitano was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on the charges of identity theft, California Penal Code sections 530.5 (c)(3) and 529.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Joseph Malfitano

