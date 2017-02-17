Antioch Economic Development Update: Auto processing company locates at 108-acre site

Also, Autozone to open in former Delta Fresh Foods location

According to Antioch City Manager Steve Duran’s Weekly Report dated Feb. 10, 2017, an 108-acre site in Antioch on 2101-2603 Wilbur Avenue has been leased to AMPORTS. In August of 2016 the industrial waterfront site in Antioch, California formerly known as the Gaylord Container/Forestar site with access to deep water port/wharf was purchased for $7 million by Commercial Development Company Inc. (CDC), a company out of St. Louis and a leading North American commercial real estate and brownfield redevelopment company.

AMPORTS is a leader in the global automotive service industry for over 50 years of experience. With multiple locations in the United States and Mexico, AMPORTS is one of the largest auto processors in North America. Nearby they operate at the Port of Benicia in the Benicia Industrial Park, where AMPORTS facility covers 640 acres.

AMPORTS is expanding their automotive logistics services to Antioch. The site in Antioch will be used to process vehicles, inspect, and detail before they go to various dealerships. AMPORTS anticipates creating about 50 direct local jobs for their operations and are pleased with the business friendly welcoming the City of Antioch has offered with getting their business up and running.

The paper mill was retired and demolished in 2002. Since closing, environmental impact from past operations has limited redevelopment options. CDC’s remediation plans give fresh potential to redevelop this attractive waterfront industrial site.

In addition to selling surplus real estate to CDC, this transaction enabled Forestar Group to transfer environmental obligations to Environmental Liability Transfer, Inc. (ELT), an affiliate of CDC. ELT assumed responsibility for legacy environmental liabilities associated with the site and its former operators.

EnviroAnalytics Group (EAG), another CDC affiliate, will work with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to oversee ongoing remedial activities, including environmental monitoring, to bring the site to regulatory closure. Successful environmental clean-up will reposition this site for port and industrial re-use and stimulate new construction and jobs.

Throughout the remediation process, CDC will be performing land studies, market assessments, and meeting with community stakeholders to determine the highest and best use for this site going forward.

This site is zoned heavy industrial and has a pier on the San Joaquin River to support international shipping, as well as nearby rail. With excellent access to Hwy 4 and the San Joaquin River, this 108 acre site is among the largest deep water sites in the East Bay region and can support logistical and industrial users. The site also has 2000 feet of Wilbur Avenue frontage and is near the new Antioch BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) station scheduled to open this year.

“We are excited to expand our redevelopment efforts into the East Bay region” said Steve Collins, Executive Vice President at Commercial Development Company, Inc., “Our acquisition of this deep-water industrial port is the first step to repurposing this strategic property. The Antioch market is poised for economic rebirth and CDC is pleased to bring this site to market.”

To learn more about AMPORTS visit www.amports.com. To learn more about CDC visit www.cdcco.com.

AutoZone

In addition, Duran reports that AutoZone anticipates taking over a 13,860 square foot store, formerly Delta Fresh Foods, located at 4036 Lone Tree Way. Renovations and permitting are in progress.



AMPCOR Site

