Vehicle crashes through two yards, takes out parts of three fences, early Friday morning

“Mickey” the cactus still stands

By Allen Payton

A driver caused damage to two yards on Garrow Drive and Mountaire Drive in Antioch, early Friday morning, when the vehicle he or she was driving veered off the road and through the yards and fences of two neighbors. The driver also caused damage to the shrubbery of both properties, as well as the property in the PG&E right-of-way between the homes.

“They made their own road,” said an Antioch Police Officer while she was interviewing the homeowners, Friday morning.

“Could you hear it?” she asked them.

“Yes,” said Teri Cali, who lives at the home on Garrow Drive with her father Gabe Montes. “About 12:40 or 12:50 (a.m.) I heard it. It was a truck.”

“I could hear him revving up,” she continued. “I was downstairs within five minutes and he was already gone. The license plate frame has metal studs on it. I assume it was a young male.”

“It was pitch black except for that light which isn’t very bright,” added Montes, who has owned and lived in the home since 1976.

Cali said she didn’t see the damage during the night.

“I didn’t think to call the police,” she shared. “All she heard was a bunch of noise. A couple of booms and squeals.”

“I thought they were spinning donuts down here, said another neighbor Ron Shielle, who was driving by during the interview and had also heard the collision.

However, the morning light revealed what had caused all the noise.

“I came out to pick up my newspaper and said ‘what the heck happened to my shrubs?’” Montes shared. “’Where’s my chain link fence?’”

There was no damage to either of the homes and no one in the homes was hurt.

“I wasn’t home. I was at my mom’s,” said Sam Quintero whose backyard and fence sustained most of the damage. “Gabe called me, this morning. Somebody ran through my fence, again.”

He’s lived in the home on the corner of Mountaire and Garrow Drives since 1976 and this was the second time somene has crashed through his yard. The other time was in 1983, when a driver landed in his house, next to his bed where he was sleeping.

“That one was a drunk girl who was passed out,” they shared.

Quintero tried to look on the bright side.

“They didn’t take Mickey,” he stated. “That’s the name of the cactus because it looked like Mickey Mouse when I first got it.”

As of Friday morning the homeowners were waiting for the police to let them know who the driver is so they can go after his insurance company.

Montes mentioned that he had asked the city about getting speed bumps on the street.

“They already said that’s out of the question,” he said. “So maybe they can put up signs that say ‘slow down.’”

Or an electric sign that shows your speed like the one on W. 2nd Street, it was suggested.

“How do we get one of those?” he asked.

The street is the only two-lane road in Antioch that continue from the waterfront and across Davison. It serves as a bypass, between Lone Tree and Hillcrest/Deer Valley Road.

“It’s a short cut,” Montes added.

A call into the Antioch Police Department was returned on Friday, but the night shift had no report, as the police officer hadn’t interviewed the residents until mid-morning. Check back later for any additional details, or should the police locate and identify the driver of the vehicle.



