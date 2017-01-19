BART offers longer trains for inauguration-related events

BART is taking steps to prepare for what are expected to be large crowds for Inauguration-related events in downtown Oakland and San Francisco. Longer trains will be available for riders all day Friday and Saturday. BART also plans to have a few additional event trains on standby at key locations on Saturday ready to deploy if warranted by the size of the crowds.

Additional employees will be at the ready to assist BART riders during the next few days. That includes more Station Agents at what are likely to be the busiest stations. We will have extra technicians at the ready at those stations to make sure our ticket machines are working and to respond to any new elevator or escalator outages. Also, additional officers and sergeants from the BART Police Department will be working through Saturday to help with crowd control.

Dozens of events are planned for the region starting Thursday night and continuing through Saturday. We are expecting some our busiest stations to include 12th Street and Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland as well as Civic Center and Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Riders also play an important role in preparing for these busy travel days. We strongly encourage everyone to either buy roundtrip tickets or use their Clipper cards. Also, if you see something suspicious at a station, please tell BART police or a station agent. If you see something say something.

The ceremonies for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States will begin Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 8:30 a.m. Paficic.



