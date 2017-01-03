«
»

Antioch Recreation Department opens registration for winter programs and classes

cover-winter2017New experiences and adventures are ready and waiting for everyone in your family. Kick-off 2017 by signing up for one of the many programs and classes geared to every generation. Winter class registration is open for residents and non-residents of all ages.  Browse the City of Antioch’s Recreation Guide and sign up for classes and activities ranging from youth and adult dance, sports classes, preschool, art, a wide range of fitness opportunities and much more.  No matter what your interest may be, we provide an opportunity to explore an interest, enhance a current hobby, or make new connections in your community.

To view a full listing of all classes and activities please visit:  www.ci.antioch.ca.us/recreation  or register in person at the Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

Online registration also available at activenet.active.com/Antiochrecreation

