Baseball great Dusty Baker visits Antioch for autograph session at Kangazoom

Dusty Baker talks with little fan during an autograph signing at Kangazoom in Antioch, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. photo courtesy of Toi Crawford

Dusty Baker speaks with the Game Changers Little League baseball team.

By Allen Payton

Former San Francisco Giants Manager Dusty Baker stopped by Antioch to sign autographs for fans during a session at Kangazoom, on Sunday afternoon, December 18. He was joined by former Major League Baseball players Mike Norris and Mike Felder, who also signed autographs for the fans, both young and old

Baker, who is a graduate of Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, California and lives in Sacramento, led the Giants to the 2002 National League pennant, and also managed the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. He’s currently the manager for the Washington Nationals and led all three of the latter teams to the playoffs.

As a player for 19 years with the Giants, Oakland A’s, Atlanta Braves and L.A. Dodgers, Baker helped the Dodgers to pennants in 1977 and 1978 and a World Series Championship in 1981.

Kangazoom owner-manager Marcus Jefferson enjoys a moment with Dusty Baker.

He spent his time at Kangazoom talking with fans including the Game Changers Little League baseball team. The event was also sponsored by Oliver Scott and a meal for the players and organizers was provided by Southern Café in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown, later that afternoon.

This is the second autograph signing by former Major League Baseball players held by Kangazoom since they opened in September. The family fun center features batting cages, miniature golf, indoor jumpers, party rooms and a snack bar. Kangazoom is located at 501 Auto Center Drive, between W. 4th and W. 10th Streets in Antioch. For more information call (925) 776-4386, like their Facebook page or visit www.kangazoom-antioch.com.

 

