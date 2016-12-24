In Memoriam – Pittsburg native Bobby George Muncy, age 69

Bobby George Muncy

July 14, 1947 – December 14, 2016

Bobby George Muncy, 69, of Huntington, Arkansas, entered into rest on December 14, 2016 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born July 14, 1947 in Pittsburg, California the son of the late Robert and LaVance Muncy. He was a retired truck driver, Harley mechanic, and an Army Veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Stevie, three daughters, Cherie Lee Dickerson of Lake Tahoe, CA, Genevieve Carranzy of San Jose,CA and Jacqueline Spence of Lavaca, AR, son, Thomas Spillman of Searcy, CA, fourteen grandchildren, 24 ½ great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a. m. Friday, December 23, 2016 at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel, 2911 West Highway 10 Greenwood, Arkansas with burial at 12:30 p.m. at Keota Cemetery, Keota, OK. Pallbearers will be Brandon Spence, Ryan Spence, Tyler Spence, David Carson, Zake Claude, Clay Garison, Donny Joe Thacher. Viewing will be held 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel, Greenwood, Arkansas. To place an online tribute go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.



Share this: