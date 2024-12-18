Antioch, Oakley women arrested for shoplifting in Oakley

Source: Oakley PD

4th arrests this year for both suspects each with history of additional arrests, on the day Prop 36 went into effect

By Oakley Police Department

On December 17, 2024, Chief Paul Beard stated, “Criminals beware — the officers of the Oakley Police Department are diligent in detecting crime and locating offenders. It is our desire to see no crime occurring at all, but if it does, and if you are the one committing it, we will commit our resources towards finding you and arresting you.”

The next day the officers of the Oakley Police Department fully executed the meaning of that statement.

On December 18, 2024 – the day Prop. 36 went info effect – at 1:46PM a victim who resides in the 800 block of Walnut Drive was not at home but reported seeing a person steal a package from the front porch via a Ring camera. The suspect fled in a green Kia vehicle. Officers began working on this case and started conducting follow-up investigations on it.

At 2:34PM Officer Palmer responded to the 4300 block of Redwood Drive to take a report of a package theft from a front porch. A video of the theft showed a female wearing a black Hollister hooded sweatshirt removing a package from the porch before fleeing the area.

At 3:23PM Officer Palmer responded to the 400 block of Devon Court to take a report of a package theft from a front porch. A video of the theft showed a female wearing a black Hollister hooded sweatshirt removing a package from the porch before fleeing the area.

At 4:34PM Officer Palmer responded to the 900 block of Almond Drive to take a report of a package theft from a front porch. A video of the theft showed a female wearing a black Hollister hooded sweatshirt removing a package from the porch before fleeing the area.

At 4:39PM Special Services Team Officer Navarrette was conducting follow-up on the string of package thefts and saw what we believed was the suspect vehicle driving in the 200 block of Delta Road. Officer Navarrette stopped the vehicle, and he was assisted by Officers Horn and M. Jackson. Randal Joan Alodee Locke (38, Antioch, born Jan. 15, 1986) and Ashlee Victoria Fletcher (35, Oakley, born June 27, 1989) were both found to be in possession of a plethora of stolen items, most likely from several days/nights of package thievery. Locke and Fletcher were both arrested and booked into jail for these thefts.

Even after these arrests were made, we continued to take reports of package thefts involving Locke and Fletcher:

At 5:02PM Officer Palmer again responded to the 900 block of Almond Drive to take a report of a package theft from a front porch. A video of the theft showed a female wearing a black Hollister hooded sweatshirt removing a package from the porch before fleeing the area.

At 6:27PM Officer M. Jackson responded to the 3800 block of Creekside Way to take a report of multiple packages stolen from the location. The victim’s property was located in possession of Locke and Fletcher and returned.

So far, we have been able to identify a total of eight victims and we have returned their items back to them. One of the victims said every Christmas package she had ordered for her children was stolen from her porch and returned to her by Oakley Officers.

We have not yet identified all victims, and we still have several items of stolen property in our custody. If you believe you were the recent victim of having your packages stolen, please call us at 925-625-8060 and we will try to identify any stolen property belonging to you.

Fourth Arrests This Year for Both Suspects with Additional History of Arrests

According to localcrimenews.com, it’s Locke’s fourth arrest this year, including three by Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies on July 2 for vehicle theft and warrants or holds only, Sept. 9 for receiving stolen property – motor vehicle and taking vehicle without the owner’s consent, and Nov. 18 for receiving stolen property – motor vehicle. She was also previously arrested by the Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies in January 2020 for shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving or concealing stolen property, unauthorized use of personal identifying information, again by Antioch PD in Sept. 2020 for warrants or holds only, in Dec. 2021 for receiving stolen property – motor vehicle and in June 2022 for a bench warrant failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 10-inch tall, 200-pound Locke is Hispanic and is being held in the West County Detention Facility on $20,000 bail.

According to localcrimenews.com, this is also Fletcher’s fourth arrest this year including on March 27th for grand theft and falsely impersonating another in his or her private or official capacity, on June 2nd for shoplifting not to exceed $950 and on Nov. 4th for warrants or holds only. She also has a history of arrests by both the Contra Costa and Alameda Sheriff’s Departments, plus, Antioch, Concord, Martinez, Dublin and Pleasanton Police Departments dating back to 2020 for crimes including grand theft, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance in a prison, and unlawful use of willfully obtained personal identifying information.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, two-inch tall, 140-pound Fletcher is also Hispanic and being held in the West County Detention Facility on $20,000 bail.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Oakley PD shoplifting arrests 12-18-24

