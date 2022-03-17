Mitchell Bacom conviction in 1980 Antioch cold case murder of Suzanne Bombardier brings closure for first detective

“will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole”

By Allen D. Payton

After almost 42 years, on Tuesday, March 15, a Contra Costa jury convicted 67-year-old Antioch resident Mitchell Lynn Bacom of the 1980 murder of 14-year-old Suzanne Bombardier. Bacom, 27 years old at the time, was an early suspect in the initial murder investigation. The case went cold until 2017 when Bacom was identified as the perpetrator through a biological sample matched to his DNA profile. (See related articles here and here)

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, under the lead of Deputy D.A. Mary Knox who tried the case, secured the first-degree murder conviction with special circumstances in the trial of People v. Mitchell Lynn Bacom , docket 05-1911829-1.

“Justice did not come swiftly for the Bombardier family,” said District Attorney Diana Becton, “with the perseverance of Antioch detectives and scientific advancement, the successful prosecution of Mitchell Bacom brings closure to this 37-year-old mystery.”

On June 21, 1980, Suzanne Bombardier disappeared from her sister’s apartment where she was babysitting her younger cousins. A week later, her body was recovered from the San Juaquin River. Along with evidence of a sexual assault, the cause of death was determined to be a single stab wound to the chest.

Following Bacom’s arrest, then-Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks said he was “ecstatic” and credited retired Captain Leonard Orman, DNA testing by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab and the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

In addition, former Antioch Police officers worked on the cold case of Bombardier, who was murdered on June 22, 1980, after being kidnapped, raped and stabbed through the heart. Her body was later discovered after being dumped in the river.

Gregory Glod, the initial Antioch Police Detective on the case, who spent 26 years with the Secret Service, is a former Deputy Director for Threat Analysis of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency in Washington, D.C., and is currently a Senior Instructor at the Secret Service Academy in Maryland, spearheaded an effort with retired Antioch Police Sgt. Larry Hopwood and Detective Ron Rackley to bring attention back to the case.

“It came to me as a missing person’s case, after Rackley took the report,” Glod shared. “I identified Bacom as the primary suspect from the beginning. He was always in my mind as the primary suspect. But we didn’t have the DNA testing we have, today.”

During the trial Glod was a potential witness “to refute Bacom in case he got on the stand, but he did not. So, I wasn’t able to be in court for the entire trial. Just for the closing arguments and unanimous verdict when it was handed down by the jury,” he said. “Rackley was there and testified early in the trial. Hopwood was in attendance for closing arguments.”

“This is an unusual cold case, the reward was final justice for Suzanne Bombardier, the beautiful 14-year-old Antioch girl who was full of life, horrifically taken away much too soon. We never forgot Suzanne. It was a good day for justice after 42 long years. Her family was there. While there’s probably never final closure for them, this verdict hopefully healed some of the long emotional wounds of the family and friends, and in reality, this detective,” Glod shared. “I was the first one on the scene at the marina on Fulton Shipyard Road when her body was brought in. As a 26-year-old detective, I was instantly enraged and have been since that date, June 27, 1980. This has stayed with me for 42 years. There haven’t been too many days since then that I haven’t thought about this case. It’s finally brough some relief and closure in my life.”

“I want to thank Paul Holes who was the individual I was able to contact, who also worked forensics for the Golden State Killer case,” Glod said, who wrote a 40-page report in 2015 identifying Bacom, which he submitted to Holes. “Through my numerous conversations with him, he agreed with me that Bacom was a suspect, and reopened the case and brought in the Antioch Police Department, later. Holes knew about the new Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) DNA testing which ultimately identified Bacom as the suspect in the case. He submitted that to the San Mateo County lab.”

“The DNA was held properly for 37 years. It was the biological evidence we had from the body of Suzanne Bombardier. It was run through the PCR testing which can reconstruct DNA millions of times over to a full profile,” Glod explained. “He was then identified through the FBI DNA database which came back with a hit on Bacom. Further research by the lab identified Bacom by 350 billion to one as the primary suspect in the case He was subsequently arrested by Antioch Police on December 17, 2017.”

“I would also like to thank Deputy DA Mary Knox who tried the case,” Glod continued. “She conducted an outstanding prosecution of the case that led to the jury’s conviction.”

“I also want to thank Deputy DA Simon O’Connell for his early efforts in preparing the case for trial,” Glod added.

“I’d also like to thank the late, former Antioch Detective Guy Worth for his efforts in supporting the reopening of this investigation,” Glod said. “I also want to thank Rackley and Hopwood for their help in bringing the attention to and getting the case reopened, as well.”

Glod also thanked author Jennifer Gibbons, who wrote an expose in Salon magazine, the Herald, Henry Lee who was then with the San Francisco Chronicle and the media in general for helping bring attention to the case in 2015 and getting the case reopened.

“The last person I want to thank was the biochemist who developed PCR technology. Kerry Mullis,” Glod stated. “As we were investigating the case, he was simultaneously working on developing the technology. He was later awarded the Nobel Science prize for his work in DNA.”

“Bacom will never be able to hurt any other women, again,” Glod stated. “He had a history of doing this and the Parole Board should have never released him in 1979 over the objections of the forensic psychologist after serving just five years. That predator shouldn’t have been on the streets of Antioch in 1980, after the rape and attempted murder he committed in 1973.”

“That’s another issue for the public to be aware of, the Parole Board which is part of the California Department of Corrections,” he complained.

“This is exhibit A why every law enforcement agency should have access to a cold case unit because of the great advancements in forensic technology, such as PCR DNA testing, which can solve other horrific cold cases such as the Suzanne Bombardier case” Glod concluded. “This is a great day for the citizens of Antioch.”

Having been convicted of first-degree murder, along with special circumstances for commission of the murder during the course of burglary, kidnapping, rape and sodomy Bacom will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bacom had previously been convicted in 1974 of rape and other felony offenses in Mountain View. Bacom was on parole for those offenses at the time of Bombardier’s murder. In 1981, Bacom was convicted of a subsequent sexual assault and related felonies for which he was sentenced to 24 years in state prison. The 37-year-old murder of Suzanne Bombardier was the oldest open homicide on record in Antioch.



