Letters: Attorney reveals Contra Costa Democrats supported defunding police, sheriff’s office last year

Segments of the Contra Costa County Democratic Party July 31, 2020 letter to the Board of Supervisors. Source: Jason Bezis

Please see the PDF attachment, which I received from the County of Contra Costa this morning in response to a Public Records Act/Better Government Ordinance request. CCCDP – Alegria Communications (12.6.21 Response)

This is the Contra Costa County Democratic Party’s local homage to the national “Defund the Police” movement:

(1) In the July 31, 2020 County Democratic Party letter to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors: “What is needed is an unprecedented and urgent redirection of funds from law enforcement … It is crucial to reallocate funds from police and sheriff departments …”

[The earlier version that the County Democratic Central Committee passed called for “divestment.” After I protested use of the word “divestment”, due to its very strong connotation in connection with 1980s “divestment” from the South Africa apartheid regime, County Party leaders softened it with the language above.]

(2) July 2020 Contra Costa County Democratic Party resolution: “Shift Funding from Police and Sheriff Departments to Community Services … Therefore, be it resolved that we, the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County, encourage city councils to decrease police department funding and that County Boards of Supervisors decrease Sheriff Department funding, and instead shift these funds …”

I voted “no” on both actions. The County Democratic Party retaliated by kicking me out of their organization (as the Contra Costa Herald already has reported, in part, in April of 2021).

The Contra Costa County Democratic Party buffoons who approved this resolution and letter enabled the recent horrifying robbery at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek and similar criminal conspiracies at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton, Southland Mall in Hayward, and at Union Square in San Francisco.

Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk and Councilmember Cindy Darling sought and secured endorsements for their 2020 re-election campaigns from the County Democratic Party at the same time all of these “Shift Funds from Police” actions were taken by the County Democratic Party. The “Herald” should ask Wilk and Silva to publicly disclose their answers to Democratic Party written questionnaires in 2020, especially about any police funding questions. Were they asked about police funding in oral interviews? (Police funding/oversight was a major issue in Walnut Creek in 2020 with the “Justice for Miles Hall” movement.) CADEM2020 Slate Cards – WalnutCreek

The “Herald” also ought to ask Sheriff Livingston and his announced opponent(s) about what they think of the July 2020 Democratic Party letter and resolution about police and sheriff funding. I expect that candidates might make themselves unavailable for public comment. The District 4 Supervisorial District candidates (Birsan, Obringer, and ???) also should be asked whether or not they supported this resolution and letter, both then in 2020 and now in 2021 after the nationally notorious crime wave that struck Broadway Plaza. Birsan now is on the Cal. Dem. Party Executive Board. Again, watch for candidates to be unavailable for public comment.

The PDF attachment is a public record.

Best regards,

Jason Bezis

Lafayette, Calif.



