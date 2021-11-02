«

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to conduct free virtual information sessions Nov. 3-30

In multiple languages

By Sharon Rummery, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

SAN FRANCISCO — Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will present six virtual information sessions from Nov. 3 to 30, including citizenship preparation sessions presented in Spanish and Thai. Those who need an accommodation should contact  SFSJ.CommunityRelations@uscis.DHS.gov.

What & When

Immigration Overview

Wednesday, November 3, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Webex Link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=m63b4d5bc6ab478be3c96c4840fc7e8c8

Meeting number (access code): 2761 682 5187

Meeting password: CIS1234!goCA

Naturalization Information – How to Become a U.S. Citizen

Thursday, November 4, 5 to 6:00 p.m.

Webex Link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=me33ac665f22d8fc68daff3b52ef1572d

Meeting number (access code): 2763 827 2230

Meeting password: 6mXFBvJBU$34

ข้อมูลการแปลงสัญชาติ วิธีการเป็ นพลเมืองสหรัฐฯ

K̄ĥxmūl kār pælngs̄ ạỵchāti wiṭhī kār pĕn phlmeụ̄ xng s̄h̄rạṭ̄h‡

Naturalization Information – How to Become a U.S. Citizen (Thai language)

Sunday, November 7, 1:30PM to 3:00PM (Presenter: Jeff Hilliard, San Diego)

Webex Link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=m5fac5fbf94519a1111b0311c2c61fd64

Meeting number (access code): 2764 254 4630

Meeting password: JJbCU4GDM95*

Naturalization Information – How to Become a U.S. Citizen

Tuesday, November 9, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Webex Link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=m3a3a7bb871d91993144ca57cf0e1bc7b

Meeting number (access code): 2764 823 6756

Meeting password: Sfrsnjsacfre123!

Como Convertirse en Ciudadano Estadounidense (Spanish only)

Viernes, 19 de noviembre, 5 a 6 p.m.

Webex Link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=ma5817ca55e2061eec5bb69b3f0ecf03c

Meeting number (access code): 2762 810 5758

Meeting password: 5iGixJbmN4$4

Options for Victims of Crimes

Tuesday, November 30, 3 to 4 p.m.

Webex Link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=m303d806b5b1626bc1e709aaba69159a0

Meeting number (access code): 2760 844 8368

Meeting password: CIS1234!goCA

How – Instructions for participating:

We encourage you to join 10 minutes early. Call in at 1-415-527-5035 and use the Meeting Number to join.

  1. If you are using a computer, use Google Chrome. Click on “Join from your browser” to join the meeting.
  2. If you are using a phone or tablet, it is best to download the Cisco WebEx Meeting App

(it is free).

  1. To request a disability accommodation, please contact us no less than 3 days prior to the event. USCIS strives to meet accommodation requests whenever possible.

www.uscis.gov USCIS Contact Center: 800-375-5283 (TTY 800-767-1833)

To find all USCIS webinars, go to https://www.uscis.gov/outreach/upcoming-local-engagements.

For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on TwitterInstagramYouTubeFacebook, and LinkedIn.

