Learn from other projects

Haga clic aquí para ver este aviso en español.

As part of ongoing development of the Community Benefits Program for the proposed Delta Conveyance (tunnel) Project, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is holding a virtual workshop on Wednesday, November 17th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm to hear and learn from representatives of several different example community benefits programs around the country. (See related articles here and here)

Members of the local Delta community are encouraged to attend this event and hear firsthand experiences about the development and implementation of these programs, including different organizational structures, development timing, important milestones and lessons learned.

There will also be an opportunity to ask the panelists questions and engage in dialogue about their experiences and insights. Although these types of programs are not uncommon, there are various ways to go about setting them up. This workshop gives both DWR and the local community the chance to learn more about how it could be done for the proposed Delta Conveyance Project. (See details of the proposed system, here)

The workshop panelists represent a diverse set of projects and community benefits programs from different parts of the country:

Oakland, California, Partnership for Working Families Ben Beach, Legal Director

North Charleston, South Carolina, LowCountry Alliance for Model Communities Port Authority Redevelopment and Transfer Station Omar Muhammed, Executive Director, LowCountry Alliance for Model Communities

Morro Bay, California, Castle Offshore Wind Project Scott Collins, City Manager, City of Morro Bay



While no other project or community benefits program exactly matches the specifics of the proposed Delta Conveyance Project and what might be most appropriate for the Community Benefits Program for this project, the example projects that will be discussed in this workshop offer different and valuable perspectives and examples with varying structures, locations and challenges. In preparing for this workshop, DWR researched community benefits programs for large infrastructure projects that had long-term construction impacts, where the benefits of the project were not local, but impacts of the project were, and where location and potential for environmental justice and economically disadvantaged community concerns were also involved.

Workshop Details & Registration

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 6:00pm – 8:00pm | REGISTER HERE

Workshop will be conducted on Zoom with a call-in option available

Agenda

Welcome and Introductions

Presentations from the three project representatives

Focused panelist discussion: How did the idea develop in your project? How did the community come together to provide input? When in the project lifecycle did people come together? How did you solicit priorities? How did you formalize the program? How are community benefit funds distributed? How are you measuring and monitoring community benefits?

Public questions/discussion

Participation Accommodations & Additional Information

Closed captioning will be provided

Workshop materials will be available in English and Spanish, and a simultaneous Spanish translation will be offered

Workshop access information and materials will be sent out prior to the workshop through Eventbrite

If you cannot participate in the workshop but have questions, please email us at DeltaConveyanceCBP@water.ca.gov

A recording of the workshop will be posted on the project website, along with the background material, when available

To register, click here.



Share this: