The BART Board of Directors’ Redistricting Committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting since receiving the 2020 Census data to begin the process of redrawing election districts to align with current population information. The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 1 to 3pm.

The BART Redistricting Committee consists of Directors Lateefah Simon (Chairperson), Elizabeth Ames and Mark Foley.

BART election districts are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The primary purpose of redistricting is to ensure population equality among districts. This process is guided by traditional redistricting principles as well as the U.S. Constitution, the California Constitution, the federal Voting Rights Act and the BART District Act.

Information about current District boundaries

BART 2011 Election Districts Final Report – Adopted 12/1/2011 (10 Mb .pdf file)

All BART Districts

Counties Included: Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco

Map: All BART Districts (.pdf file)

District: 1

Counties Included: Contra Costa

Cities Included: Acalanes Ridge, Alamo, Alhambra Valley, Blackhawk, Camino Tassajara, Castle Hill, Clayton, Concord, Contra Costa Centre, Danville, Diablo, Lafayette, Martinez, Mountain View, Norris Canyon, North Gate, Pacheco, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Reliez Valley, San Miguel, San Ramon, Saranap, Shell Ridge, Vine Hill, Walnut Creek

Map: BART District 1 (.pdf file)

District: 2

Counties Included: Contra Costa

Cities Included: Antioch, Bay Point, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Clyde, Concord, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Oakley, Pacheco, Pittsburg, Vine Hill

Map: BART District 2 (.pdf file)

District: 3

Counties Included: Alameda, Contra Costa

Cities Included: Albany, Ashland, Berkeley, Castro Valley, Cherryland, El Cerrito, Kensington, Lafayette, Moraga, Oakland, Orinda, Piedmont, San Lorenzo

Map: BART District 3 (.pdf file)

District: 4

Counties Included: Alameda

Cities Included: Alameda, Oakland, San Leandro

Map: BART District 4 (.pdf file)

District: 5

Counties Included: Alameda

Cities Included: Castro Valley, Cherryland, Dublin, Fairview, Hayward, Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol

Map: BART District 5 (.pdf file)

District: 6

Counties Included: Alameda

Cities Included: Fremont, Hayward (partial), Newark, Sunol, Union City

Map: BART District 6 (.pdf file)

District: 7

Counties Included: Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco

Cities Included: Albany, Bayview, Berkeley, Crockett, East Richmond Heights, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Emeryville, Hercules, Kensington, Montalvin Manor, North Richmond, Oakland, Pinole, Richmond, Rodeo, Rollingwood, San Francisco, San Pablo, Tara Hills

Map: BART District 7 (.pdf file)

District: 8

Cities Included: San Francisco

Counties Included: San Francisco

Map: BART District 8 (.pdf file)

District: 9

Cities Included: San Francisco

Counties Included: San Francisco

Map: BART District 9 (.pdf file)



