Two men arrested on firearms charges by Antioch SWAT Tuesday morning

By Sergeant R. Hoffman #4515, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at approximately 6:00 am, the APD SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 5100 block of Deerspring Way. The search warrant executed was in relation to suspected illegal firearms at the home.

Investigators located an illegally possessed handgun, handgun magazines and a rifle drum style magazine. Ray Gilbert, 22 years old and Maurice Griffin, 23 years old, were the suspects of this investigation and were both contacted at the home. Both males were arrested for various firearms possession charges and were transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



