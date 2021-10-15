Thieves steal $15K of video equipment from Antioch’s Deer Valley High last Saturday morning

Covered by insurance, some replacement equipment already ordered – Superintendent Anello

“the burglars…forced their way into the room” – Principal Oyebade

By Allen Payton

According to a KRON4 TV news report Thursday night, $15,000 of video equipment was stolen from Deer Valley High School, early last Saturday morning. It was used for the class taught by video productions teacher, Kiel Olff “to produce award-winning content for Deer Valley TV, including news, high school sports, and entertainment.” The theft was caught on surveillance video at 3:35 AM. At least two thieves were involved and can be seen and heard talking in the video.

Questions were asked of Superintendent Stephanie Anello, Principal Olubukola “Bukky” Oyebade and Interim Police Chief Tony Morefield: “Were the police contacted about it? Besides video productions teacher, Kiel Olff, how many people have access and/or keys to the room where the equipment is stored? Do they include students? Who knew that equipment was stored there? Any leads on the suspect(s)? Does the district have insurance to cover the loss, so that a GoFundMe page isn’t necessary? Is that a usual and accepted practice for a faculty member to replace stolen school equipment? Are there any other details about the incident so that we can get the information to the public to help in the apprehension of the suspect(s) and return of the equipment?”

Similar questions were also sent to Olff, Friday afternoon.

Anello responded, “Yes, the District has insurance so the choice to do a GoFundMe page appears to be a site or teacher decision. The equipment will be replaced (critical equipment has already been ordered).”

Principal Oyebade also responded with more details, adding, “the burglars did not use keys and forced their way into the rooms. Access to keys is limited and only on a need basis. No students have keys. We are cooperating with the police on this matter and working with our district to replace the items. As of Wednesday afternoon, we had placed a first round order to replace equipment so the class could continue to function.”

Asked why the public is just now learning about this, she did not respond prior to publication time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Thieves inside DVHS video equipment room 100921 video screenshot

