Pathways to Mental Health Services in Contra Costa County webinar October 21

Contra Costa County and nonprofits are responding to the challenge of the growing emotional and mental health impacts of the pandemic. Learn about the pathways to mental health resources the county and nonprofits offer and the challenges to improve mental health outcomes as we seek to create a healthier community for everyone.

Join a Zoom webinar on October 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., where a panel will discuss the resources available.

Dr. Cindy Mataraso, Director of Clinical Services at Crestwood Behavioral Health, will moderate the panel.

Panelists include:

Rebecca Bauer Kahan , Member, California State Assembly

Member, California State Assembly SuSun Kim, Director of the Family Justice Center, Contra Costa County

Dr. Suzanne Tavano, Director of Behavioral Health Services, Contra Costa County

Gigi Crowder, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness, Contra Costa County

Register at https://tinyurl.com/lwv-mental-health

The program is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley, the League of Women Voters of West Contra Costa County and the Contra Costa County Library. The Library will provide closed captioning for this event.

The program will be recorded and posted on the following sites after the meeting:

LWVDV YouTube channel

Contra Costa County Library YouTube channel

For more information contact: programs@lwvdv.org



Share this:



MentalHealthPathways2021

