Saturday, November 13, 2021 Doors at 5:15PM Show at 6PM

The rescheduled concert from last year, due to COVID, is part of a series being brought to East County by Licata-Cardinale Productions, and partners Michael Licata from Las Vegas and local resident and businessman, George Cardinale.

“This is a guy who has been a PBS star and never been on this side of the Bay,” Cardinale said. “He’s performed all over the world. We’re happy to bring his talent to Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre in downtown Rivertown. You’ll enjoy the show very much. It’s really a treat for the people, here who have never seen him, before.”

PASQUALE ESPOSITO was born and raised in Naples, Italy. He immigrated to the United States winning the Green Card Lottery in 1998. He pursued his passion for music by studying at San Jose State University receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree where he was a distinguished alumnus in 2009.

He is an international crossover recording artist, acclaimed for his pop-opera delivery of songs. Esposito released 11 albums and began touring internationally with his first musical revue: Naples … That’s Amore in 2005. Thereafter, he toured with his CD of Original Compositions: A Brand New Me (2009) and Il Tempo (2011).

Following the success of spreading his rich Italian culture through music, he embarked on writing and producing his first PBS Special: Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Enrico Caruso in 2015. The program was filmed in the historic Castello Giusso in Vico Equense on the Amalfi Coast. Esposito was accompanied by the Orchestra Santa Chiara conducted by Maestro Renato Serio. The docu-concert pays homage to Caruso by taking the audience on a musical journey in Italy highlighting the life, career and songs that made Caruso an international star. Maestro Placido Domingo collaborated in the program with an intimate interview. The PBS Special had over 220,000,000 potential viewers coupled with a live touring version. A CD, DVD and Bluray are available of the Special.

Esposito had his successful debut at San Francisco Opera in June 2015 with the premiere of Marco Tutino’s Two Women (an opera adaptation of the 1960s film La Ciociara –with Sophia Loren whom he had the pleasure of sharing the stage with in her recent US Tour). The New York Times stated that Esposito sang with “airy charm” for his performance of Ragazzo del Popolo while the San Francisco Chronicle described Esposito as “a charismatic and dulcet-toned singer.”

In Spring 2018, Esposito released his second, public TV special on PBS stations: Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Italian Piazzas. Esposito was accompanied by the Orchestra Talenti Napoletani conducted by Maestro Adriano Peninno. This docu-concert is a unique musical journey of culture, art, and tradition where Esposito dedicates a song to each of the beautiful piazzas (squares) performed in the prestigious Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples, Italy. A live concert version of the special followed with a robust 2018/2019 national tour.

In January 2020, Esposito filmed two new PBS TV Specials in Naples, Italy at the historic Teatro Politeama. The first a Christmas Special: In the Spirit of Christmas (August 2021 release) conducted by Maestro Adriano Peninno and the second is a special titled: Il Tempo (Time) (November 2020 release) conducted by Maestro Ettore Gatta. Pasquale is accompanied in both specials by the Orchestra Talenti Napoletani. The second special comprises of a collection of songs that have influenced Pasquale Esposito’s career and personal life.

Esposito established Notable Music and Arts Organization (www.notable-music.org), a 501 (c) 3 non-profit charitable organization promoting music education in Spring 2012. The organization provides music instruction to underserved students in the San Francisco Bay Area and develops and produces educational programming for public television. Esposito travels nationally to major universities and colleges offering Master Classes in vocal technique and also provides private instruction at his studio in San Jose, California.

Discography :

My Passion 2000

My Destiny 2004

Naples … That’s Amore 2005

Il Fornaio: Authentic Italy 2008

A Brand New Me 2009

Il Tempo 2012

Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Enrico Caruso 2015

Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Italian Piazzas 2018

In the Spirit of Christmas 2019

Il Tempo 10th Anniversary Edition 2020

In the Spirit of Christmas 2021 – PBS Edition

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. Second Street in Antioch. The concert was first planned for March 21, 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID. (See related article with interview of Esposito, here)



