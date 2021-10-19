New organization forms in Antioch to help the homeless, tell their stories

By Lacey Brown

I am so excited to finally share our first AHC (Antioch Homeless Coalition) meeting! (See YouTube video)

I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Nichole Gardner of Facing Homelessness in Antioch, Andrew Becker with the non-profit Here Today Here Tomorrow, Inc. and Mariah Williams of ThisActiveArt, to create what I know will be an amazing opportunity for our City.

This is mostly introductory – watch the first few minutes to discover who we are, why we chose to start the AHC, and what our hopes are going forward!

Every other week for our meeting, an agenda will be put out with topics of discussion surrounding homelessness in Antioch and you will have the opportunity to participate in that discussion if you’d like to be a guest for something in particular! Our official website, along with an interest form you can submit, will be put out later this week.

On the “off” weeks when there isn’t a meeting, we will put out videos of those living on the streets in Antioch telling their stories in their own words. I’m looking forward to you all getting to know some of the amazing people we know and love here in this City.

If you know someone currently or formerly unhoused (or if that’s you!) who is interested in being a member of the coalition, please reach out and we can help to accommodate however possible.

If you have ideas for future agenda items and discussions (after watching this video and seeing what we already have planned,) please feel free to send them to any of us, or email antiochhomelessnesscoalition@gmail.com.

Our second Antioch Homeless Coalition meeting is up and we had two very special guests this week! Please check it out: https://youtu.be/V6EOttutaeo and the next agenda items were announced at the very end if you’re wanting to get involved!

Looking forward to coming together and making a difference.



