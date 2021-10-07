Meet Acting Antioch Police Chief Tony Morefield

Marine, 20 years with APD; will become interim chief on Sunday, Oct. 10, Brooks is still chief through Saturday

By Antioch Police Department

Meet your Beat! We would like to take a moment to introduce you to Acting Police Chief Tony Morefield. Tony was born and raised in Stockton, California; he eventually moved to the Lodi area, where he attended High School in the early 90’s.

Out of high school, Tony enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably for four years. In 1996, Tony married the love of his life, DeAnna. Tony and DeAnna have two children together, Luke and Faith. They’re active in their church along with several non-profit organizations in their community and beyond.

Tony attended San Joaquin Delta Community College, earning an Associates Degree in 2000 before being hired by the Antioch Police Department and attending the Criminal Justice Training Center at Los Medanos College. Tony was sworn in as an Antioch Police Officer in May of 2001, where he has worked ever since.

As an officer, Tony worked a variety of assignments including Patrol, Field Training Officer, and Investigations. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2007 and went back to Patrol for a time before returning to the Investigations Bureau as the Special Operations Unit (SOU) Supervisor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Management from Union Institute and University in 2014. Later that year, Tony promoted to Lieutenant and worked as a Patrol Watch Commander and then, Investigations Lieutenant. In 2017, Tony promoted to the rank of Captain, overseeing the Support Services Division and later the Field Services Division. Tony has been a member of the APD SWAT team since 2002 moving through the ranks as an Operator, Team Leader, Tactical Commander, and Commander.

A fun fact about Tony is that on his first day of being the Acting Chief, his daughter, Faith, sent him with a note saying not to mess anything up. Tony is looking forward to the challenges ahead and to continuing to serve the great people of Antioch in his new assignment.

Morefield will become Interim Chief beginning this Sunday, Oct. 10, as Chief Tammany Brooks is still in his position through Saturday, which is final official day.



Share this:



Tony Morefield

