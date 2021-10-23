Man swinging knife in Antioch Target parking lot arrested with help of K9 Friday night

DE-ESCALATION SUCCESS

By Antioch Police Department

Shortly after 9 pm, APD Officers were sent to the Target parking lot on report of an individual in crisis swinging a knife around in the parking lot. Officers Lassas, Lundin, Novello, Bushby, and Canine Nox responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they encountered a man armed with a steak knife who urged officers to shoot him. These fine officers used time, distance, and de-escalation/crisis intervention techniques to successfully talk him down. He was safely detained without injuries to himself, bystanders, or the officers. The man in crisis will be sent for an emergency psychiatric evaluation at a local hospital.

APD officers receive extensive and ongoing crisis intervention training and are also equipped with the latest less-lethal tools thanks to a community that supports us.



Ambulance 10-22-21 APD





Suspect’s knife 10-22-21 APD





Suspect on gurney 10-22-21 APD

