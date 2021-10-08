Man arrested in Antioch Monday for beating puppy

By Antioch Police Department

Monday morning, we got a very disturbing call of a male beating a puppy behind Target on Lone Tree Way. Our concerned caller was not only witnessing the incident, but also filmed it while calling us.

When officers arrived, we were able to locate the person responsible and place him under arrest for animal abuse based on the information we were given by our witness. We are thankful to have citizens call us and work as part of our team to solve situations like this. The puppy was taken from this person and taken for medical treatment.

In a Monday afternoon update on the APD Facebook page, it included a photo of the puppy in recovery (see above), and a comment that reads, “She has a broken pinky and will be OK.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Animal abuse arrest & puppy 10-04-21 APD

