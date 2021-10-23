Man arrested for brandishing gun at other cars on freeway in Antioch Saturday

By Antioch Police Department

Today, Saturday, October 23, 2021, Antioch Police dayshift received calls of a male on the freeway brandishing a firearm at other vehicles. When the vehicle exited on Hillcrest Avenue, Officer Duffy quickly located the vehicle. The driver stopped but began reaching around inside the vehicle. A K9 announcement was given, and the male surrendered. Inside the vehicle, where the male was reaching, was a loaded firearm.

The driver was arrested and transported to county jail. Thank you to the callers for reporting this incident and providing such a good description. We are in this together!



Suspect & K9 10-23-21 APD





Suspect’s car with K9 vehicle 10-23-21 APD





Suspect in cuffs & gun 10-23-21 APD

