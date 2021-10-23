«

Man arrested for brandishing gun at other cars on freeway in Antioch Saturday

Suspect in handcuffs and gun found in his car on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Photos: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Suspect’s car with K9 vehicle.

Today, Saturday, October 23, 2021, Antioch Police dayshift received calls of a male on the freeway brandishing a firearm at other vehicles. When the vehicle exited on Hillcrest Avenue, Officer Duffy quickly located the vehicle. The driver stopped but began reaching around inside the vehicle. A K9 announcement was given, and the male surrendered. Inside the vehicle, where the male was reaching, was a loaded firearm.

The driver was arrested and transported to county jail. Thank you to the callers for reporting this incident and providing such a good description. We are in this together!

Suspect being detained by Antioch Police officers and K9 ready to assist.

 

