Contra Costa County Public Works Department will clean-up debris and replace delineators to enhance safety on Vasco Road. The work will occur approximately 1 mile south of the Camino Diablo/Vasco Road intersection to the Alameda County Line, a length of approximately 7.5 miles, and will include a rolling lane closure. The work is scheduled for Monday, November 1, 2021 through Thursday, November 4, 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances. Work will take place between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should expect delays. Message boards will be placed in advance to advise drivers of work and expected delays. This is essential work required for the public’s safety.



Vasco Road repair map 1101-0421

