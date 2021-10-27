The Packard Foundation has also donated $40,000 and the Golden State Warriors $5,000 to fund free BART rides for field trips

In partnership with the local non-profit, The Youth Transportation Organization (“Yoots”), BART is working to launch a special Free BART Rides for School Field Trips program that will provide local students, teachers, and chaperones the opportunity to take transit to BARTable field trip destinations. Google.org has stepped up to support this program by providing $100,000 that will giv 20,000 students access to these field trips.

“We can’t thank Google.org enough for supporting transit trips for youth in the Bay Area during this critical time in pandemic recovery,” said BART Board member Lateefah Simon. “Many of our youth are coming out of a long period of isolation from the pandemic. Offering an opportunity to schools and parents to cover the cost of field trip rides will provide new educational experiences as many venues are reopening for field trips later this year.”

“We’re incredibly proud to work with Yoots and BART to help provide more in-person learning opportunities for students,” shared Rebecca Prozan, Google’s West Coast Government Affairs Lead. “Increasing access to education and experiences, like these BARTable field trip destinations, is especially important for youth in the Bay Area after a year of distance learning.”

“Over half of students in the Bay Area have had extremely limited access to external education opportunities. Yoots is thrilled to partner with Google and BART who together can help us make a massive, sustainable and lasting impact on our youth,” said BART Partner and Yoots Founder and CEO, Craig Flax.

Free Field Trip Eligibility

BART and Yoots will work with Title 1 schools—schools in which children from low-income families make up at least 40 percent of enrollment—directly to arrange trips. However, BART and Yoots will also provide on a first-come, first-served basis, trips for enrolled students of elementary, middle, and high schools located in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo counties on school-sponsored field trips for educational purposes. Students must be chaperoned by adults at a ratio of at least 1 adult per 15 students, and all must enter, travel, and exit stations as a group — no exceptions.

In addition to the Google.org donation, The Packard Foundation has donated $40,000 and the Golden State Warriors $5,000 to fund free BART rides for field trips that will further expand the program.

BART is launching a pilot program with a small number of schools this fall with the hopes of expanding the program in 2022.

BART Seeking Additional Donors

Other organizations, companies and foundations who are interested in supporting BART and Yoots in sustaining free educational field trip opportunities to local youth should contact Jill Buschini, Field Trip Program Manager in BART Marketing at jbuschi@bart.gov and Craig Flax, Yoots Founder and CEO at craig@yoots.org.



Share this:



Google.org & BART

