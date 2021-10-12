Following standoff with Antioch Police barricaded Oakland man surrenders peacefully Tuesday

By Sergeant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Division

n October 12, 2021, at approximately 10:20 AM, Antioch Police Officers responded to the 100 block of E. 7th Street on a report of a possible domestic violence incident. It was learned 30-year-old Lamar Harris from Oakland, was at the residence holding a 21-year-old adult female and a 3-year-old child against their will. Harris was also wanted by the Oakland Police Department. As officers attempted to contact Harris, he barricaded himself inside the residence and would not surrender. Officers from our Crisis Intervention Team responded and contacted Harris via telephone. After de-escalating the incident, Harris peacefully surrendered. Both the female and child were located inside the residence unharmed. Harris was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non- emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



