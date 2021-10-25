East Bay Regional Park District honored with 2021 Global Citizen Award

By Dave Mason, PIO, East Bay Regional Park District

The East Bay Regional Park District has been awarded the prestigious 2021 Global Citizen Award by the United Nations Association USA, East Bay and Silicon Valley Chapters. The virtual Award Ceremony was held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as part of the 16th annual UN Day Celebration. Park District Board President Dee Rosario and General Manager Sabrina B. Landreth will be accepting the award on behalf of the Park District.

“We are honored to be recognized for our contribution to physical health, stress relief, and mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Park District Board President Dee Rosario. “Parks have provided an essential public service. We are proud that when the public needed us most, we answered the call and kept parks open and safe. During this time, we have continued to restore habitats and marshlands and even opened two new parks – Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline in Oakland and Dumbarton Quarry Campground on the Bay in Fremont – to better serve the 2.8 million residents in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.”

The award recognizes the Park District’s leadership role in providing essential services during the pandemic as well as our alignment with the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015, the United Nations adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as a roadmap to build a world that is more equitable, inclusive, safe, and sustainable for all peoples. Since the Park District’s founding in 1934, the District has steadfastly enhanced the quality of life for residents in the East Bay as well as for the natural environment and wildlife.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.ebparks.org.



