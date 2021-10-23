Contra Costa Supervisor Burgis recovering after successful pacemaker implant

Second surgery in past three years to address heart defect since birth

By Mark Goodwin, Chief of Staff, Supervisor Diane Burgis

Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis is recovering at home following successful surgery to implant a pacemaker as a precaution to help steady an irregular heartbeat. Doctors discovered the irregular heartbeat during a series of routine preventative medical visits.

In a post on her Facebook page on Friday, Burgis, who remarried earlier this year, wrote, “All is good! Had a pacemaker put in this week. I am home recovering. Thanks for all the well wishes.”

The surgery went very smoothly, and while she will need to take it easy for a few weeks during recovery, she will not skip a beat in fulfilling the duties of her office. The residents of Contra Costa County, particularly those in District 3, will continue to receive the same high level of service, sound decision-making, and representation they depend on and deserve.

Since birth, Supervisor Burgis has been living with a congenital heart defect and was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve, and had a successful valve replacement surgery in February 2019.

She thanks the medical team at Kaiser Medical Center in Walnut Creek and her physicians for their care and encourages everyone to keep up with their regular medical visits, especially during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I hadn’t gone in for my routine preventative appointments, I wouldn’t have known that my heart was not doing its job to its full capacity,” Burgis observed. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been encouraging people to keep up with their regular exams and tests rather than waiting to get medical care. I’m glad that I followed my advice.”

Cards and well wishes may be sent to the supervisor at her main office, 3361 Walnut Blvd., Suite 140, Brentwood, CA 94513.

Burgis represents District 3, the largest of the five Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor districts, including Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Oakley and parts of Antioch in Eastern Contra Costa County, and Blackhawk, Diablo, and Tassajara Valley in the San Ramon Valley portion of the district.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



