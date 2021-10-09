Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Committee accepting project grant applications

By Maureen Parkes, Office of Communications & Media, Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County Fish and Wildlife Committee is now accepting applications from individuals and groups interested in enhancing the fish and wildlife resources of the County. Grant applications must be received by Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

The Fish and Wildlife Committee strongly encourages applications related to public education, improving habitat, scientific research, threatened and endangered species, and resolving human/wildlife interaction issues. In addition, the Committee wishes to fund one or more projects that increase collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the court, and community cultural organizations on enforcement issues and education, focusing on communities that may be unaware of local fish and game laws. Projects that provide multilingual signage and educational materials are encouraged.

The Fish and Wildlife Committee awards grants for prospective expenditures to non-profit organizations, schools and government agencies. The Committee generally does not recommend funding for operating costs and overhead, such as benefits or utilities, or ongoing staff support for an organization. Further, projects awarded monies from the Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund must meet the requirements of Section 13103 of the Fish and Game Code.

Funding for the grant program is generated from fines for violations of the Fish and Game Code and Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations. The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors receives the Committee’s recommendations and holds final decision-making authority over the awarding of grants.

During the 2021 grant cycle, a total of $60,830.71 was awarded to seven projects. The awards ranged from $4,973.00 to $16,000.00. Application materials may be obtained on the Fish and Wildlife Committee website or by contacting Maureen Parkes of the Contra Costa County Conservation and Development Department by phone at 925-655-2909 or e-mail maureen.parkes@dcd.cccounty.us.



