Concord carjacking suspects arrested in Antioch following police pursuit Saturday morning

Armed with AR-15 style weapons and Glock; multi-agency effort with help from APD K9 Purcy

By Sergeant Brian Rose #4309, Antioch Police Field Services

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers from the Antioch Police Department located a vehicle that had been recently stolen during a carjacking that occurred in the City of Concord. APD officers were aware of the fact the suspects in the carjacking were armed with AR-15 style weapons, and a Glock handgun. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The driver recklessly drove through Antioch streets, and when they reached the intersection of Golf Course Road and Lone Tree Way, the vehicle’s occupants fled from the car on foot. Three occupants were apprehended shortly after fleeing from the car. APD K9 officer Purcy helped in their apprehension.

The Antioch Police Department would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the California Highway Patrol – Golden Gate Division air support team, as well as the Pittsburg and Brentwood Police Departments who assisted during this incident. We would also like to thank our wonderful citizens for your support and assistance as we work together to keep our community safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



K9 Purcy 10-16-21 APD





Carjacking suspects’ car 10-16-21 APD2





Carjacking suspects’ car 10-16-21 APD1

