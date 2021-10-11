CHP secures grant to increase motorcycle safety awareness

By Jaime Coffee, Information Officer II, California Highway Patrol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –To help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a new, federally funded grant campaign promoting motorcycle safety in California from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe (GEARS) IV grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement campaigns. In federal fiscal year (FFY) 2018-19, there was an approximate 10 percent decrease in motorcycle-involved crashes in California, followed by a 20 percent drop the following year based on provisional data. Even with the decline, there were 6,849 motorcycle-involved crashes resulting in 306 deaths and 6,118 injuries within CHP jurisdiction in FFY 2019-20.

“While the decrease in the number of crashes is encouraging, there is still work to be done,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The GEARS IV grant will support the Department’s efforts to increase motorcycle safety through education and enforcement.”

During this grant period, the CHP will participate in traffic safety education campaigns, such as “May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.” These campaigns will promote the use of U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets for all riders and raise motorists’ awareness of sharing the road with motorcyclists. The CHP will also increase enforcement efforts in areas with a high number of motorcycle-involved crashes, which were a result of speed, improper turning, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.



CHP motorcyclist





