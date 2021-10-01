Federal grant funding Impaired Driving Reduction efforts

By Jaime Coffee, Information Officer II, California Highway Patrol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the California Office of Traffic Safety are partnering on a campaign aimed at reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers. The $5.5 million grant will fund the Impaired Driving Reduction (IDR) education and enforcement campaign, which began October 1, 2021 and continues through September 30, 2022.

In 2019, impaired driving crashes were responsible for 568 deaths and 11,444 injuries within the CHP’s jurisdiction throughout the state. Each one of these injuries and deaths represents a preventable tragedy and a continued need to focus efforts on reducing impaired driving in California.

“This grant will help support the Department’s mission by strengthening education and enforcement efforts throughout the state,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “As a public safety organization, we will continue to do everything in our power to promote safety for all on California’s roadways.”

In 2020, CHP officers made more than 90,000 violations for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and/or drugs. The IDR grant provides the CHP with funding to conduct additional saturation patrols, checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout California. These efforts are designed to remove impaired drivers from the roadway and educate the public regarding the dangers of DUI. Additionally, the CHP will actively participate in California’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over public awareness campaign.

The CHP wants to remind the public, “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Alcohol, cannabis, certain prescription and over-the-counter medications, illegal drugs, or any combination can affect your ability to drive and will result in an arrest if you are under the influence. Always make good decisions and plan ahead by designating a sober driver, take public transportation, or call a taxi or ride-share. There is always a better option than getting behind the wheel while impaired.

The public is encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they observe a suspected impaired driver. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a location, direction of travel, and vehicle description.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

