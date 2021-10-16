Catalytic converter thief caught in Antioch Wednesday night

By Antioch Police Department

Last evening, APD Night Shift officers received a call reporting an individual attempting to steal catalytic converters from a fleet of vehicles at a local business. When Officers Desiderio and Mullholland arrived, they located two power saws near the fleet of vehicles, but the suspect was nowhere around. The business owner showed officers a video of the suspect’s van pulling into the parking lot. Officers Desiderio and Mullholland checked the surrounding area and located the unoccupied van parked at a nearby gas station.

Officers waited around the corner and saw the suspect return to the van. During a traffic stop, they discovered he was wanted out of San Antonio, Texas, for an aggravated assault. Officers also found a catalytic converter and saw blades inside the van. The suspect was arrested on theft charges, along with his out of state warrant, and given a one-way trip to the County Jail in Martinez.

Catalytic converter theft remains a HUGE problem around the nation. Hybrid vehicles (especially the Toyota Prius), Ford F-150s, and fleet vehicles seem to be targeted the most. An experienced thief can remove a catalytic converter in less than two minutes.

There are steps you can take to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim of this expensive crime. Check out this link from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair for some tips:

https://www.bar.ca.gov/…/Smog…/Catalytic_Converter_Theft



Share this:



Catalytic converter thief’s van 10-13-21 APD3





Catalytic converter thief & converter in van 10-13-21 APD

