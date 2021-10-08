Bus driver helps Antioch police arrest man at BART station for earlier armed robbery

Victim says driver helped him “get away safely”

By Antioch Police Department

Another great job by APD officers with help from BART PD and as always, great witnesses that help us in these cases that we are able to tell you about!

Tuesday night, Oct. 5, 2021, around 6:15 pm, our dispatch received a call from employees at Big Lots on Somersville Road after a man ran in asking them to call the police as he’d just been robbed at gun point on a bus. Our officers arrived and learned the man had been on the bus and a subject possibly armed with a handgun took his phone. He was able to flee from the bus and believed the bus driver helped him get away safely by closing the door keeping the armed suspect from following him. Initially, we weren’t able to confirm the story or that anyone on the bus witnessed this.

Just over an hour later, this same bus driver then called police to report that the subject from the earlier robbery was still on the bus and was possibly armed. She was now at the BART station, hiding, and unsure if he was on the bus or in the BART station. Several officers from APD and BART responded and located a subject matching the description both the bus driver and earlier robbery victim had given and were able to safely identify him.

As you can see from the pictures, this person was found in possession of a very real looking BB gun. Further investigation also located the victim’s stolen phone which was returned to him.

This was yet another example how great teamwork between both agencies involved, and our witnesses led to a peaceful and successful conclusion to this case. These two people kept calm under very scary and stressful circumstances and were able to help us make this arrest. While it is unfortunate the incident happened, we are grateful no one was injured and happier still to have a dangerous criminal off the street!



