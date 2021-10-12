BBB warns of San Francisco Giants fake ticket scams

By Alma Galvan, Marketing & Communications Manager, BBB of the Golden Gate

With the excitement that the San Francisco Giants are once again in the MLB playoffs. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of The Golden Gate is warning fans that scammers might be selling fake playoff game tickets online. “Thanks to the internet, there are countless ways for consumers to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, and resellers,” said Lori Wilson, President of BBB serving The Golden Gate.

BBB is warning consumers to be smart when searching for and purchasing tickets, and to ensure that they are purchasing from a trustworthy source. The BBB has received hundreds of complaints on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre, and more.

Here are some tips for buying tickets online:

Purchase from the venue whenever possible.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Check out the seller/broker on BBB.org

Buy only from trusted vendors.

Know the refund policy.

Always use a credit card whenever possible.

Be wary of advertisements promoting cheap tickets.

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake.

Go to BBB.org to look up online marketplace business profiles, file a complaint, or write a customer review. Visit BBB Scam Tracker to research and report scams.



Share this:



SF Giants ticket sample





Better_Business_Bureau logo

