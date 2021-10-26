BART to offer special extended service for Halloween

In anticipation of what is likely to be a high-ridership weekend BART will be offering special hourly late-night service on Sunday, October 31, 2021, beyond 9 pm.

Late night service will be a huge benefit for those who will be celebrating Halloween or attending the final day of the Outside Lands concert in San Francisco.

Details of special hourly service after 9pm on Sunday October 31

We will operate one transbay 10 car train an hour which will be timed to meet up with two other trains across the system to serve 48 out of our 50 stations. Trains will not serve the airport stations (OAK and SFO) but will stop at all other stations.

Extended service details:

Only the Yellow line (Millbrae to Antioch) will run transbay. Riders heading from San Francisco towards Richmond, Berryessa, and Dublin will need to transfer. The train will not serve SFO.

Southbound Yellow line (Antioch to Millbrae) trains will run to Millbrae, stopping at all stations except SFO.

The Blue line will operate from Bay Fair to Dublin only (If travelling from San Francisco, Dublin-bound riders need to transfer at 12th Street to a Berryessa (Orange line) bound train and then transfer to a Dublin (Blue line) train at Bay Fair to complete their trip. These transfers will be timed meets to reduce travel time.

The Orange line (Richmond to Berryessa) will also run hourly to coincide with the other trains. Riders coming from San Francisco who need to transfer to a Richmond-bound train will do so at MacArthur; riders who need to transfer to a Berryessa-bound train (or Dublin) will do so at 12th Street. These transfers will be timed meets to reduce travel time. BART to OAK service will not be operating after regular BART hours.

Please note, this service will be operated using train operators taking voluntary overtime shifts and therefore it is subject to availability. BART will also ask for volunteer shifts to add event trains to the schedule to have even more service after 9pm. These trains could be brought in as large crowds for Outside Lands arrive at Civic Center Station after 9pm. But these extra trains will be subject to available train operators.

BART is in the process of adding these trips to the BART Trip Planner. We will make the special schedule available to third party apps, but we can’t guarantee third party apps will upload the special service schedule. All added trips will show up in Real Time Departures on bart.gov and the official BART app.

Background on midnight service and why we currently close at 9pm on Sundays

BART has been offering service until midnight Monday through Saturday since August 2, but those extended hours have not been in place on Sundays. BART has already committed to bringing midnight service back to Sundays permanently in February 2022.

BART service has been operating only until 9pm on Sundays throughout the pandemic. BART has used the earlier closing time on Sundays to advance critical rebuilding projects including the replacement of traction power cables in the heart of downtown San Francisco to ensure trains have a reliable source of electricity.

More Halloween Fun

Check out our BART themed pumpkin carving stencils.

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, the BART Police Department will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event at the North Berkeley BART Station parking lot between 4-7 p.m. Children can trick or treat in a safe environment.



BART Halloween Service map

