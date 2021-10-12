Antioch Police provide more details of Oct 2 incident at councilwoman’s home, won’t release video footage yet

By Allen Payton

The Antioch Police Department responded on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 to a request sent on Monday, Oct. 4, for more information and copies of the officers’ body and car dash cam videos of the incident at District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker’s home late Friday night, early Saturday morning, Oct. 1 and 2, 2021. (See related article)

In an email, Police Records Supervisor Lynn Dansie wrote, “The Antioch Police Department is in receipt of your recent Public Records Act request for body camera footage and dash camera footage of a recent incident that resulted in case #21-8418, involving a local Councilwoman. Because this is an active investigation and still considered to be an open case, the records that may be responsive to your request are being denied for release under GC 6254(f), GC 6254(k) and GC 6255(a), at this time.”

Incident Details

In addition, Dansie wrote, “A press release is not planned to be released. As described in GC 6254(f)(2), the following details regarding the call, are available. Officers responded to the 500 block of Gary Ave on October 3, 2021 at 0027 hours, for a report of a loud party and shots heard, in the area. There were no victims, no injuries, and no property loss determined at the time of officers’ arrival. As mentioned, this is an open and continuing investigation at this time.”

Asked when he expects the investigation to be completed, Interim Police Chief Tony Morefield responded, “I do not have an estimation of when this investigation will conclude.”

Please check back later for his response and any other updates to this report.



